Wow! $20M Estate Has a Ferris Wheel, Bowling Alley & Water Park

Are you ready to do some dream house shopping? How about a little English estate dreaming?

A mansion listed for $20 million in Missouri comes with some unusual amenities including a Ferris wheel, a bowling alley, a water park, and more.

This place is amazing! Okay, so your probably not going to move to suburban St. Louis to live in it, but you can certainly take a look at the photos and dream.

This 20,000-square foot home includes horse stables, a sports and event venue, Ferris wheel, bowling alley, theater, video game arcade, and a water park that features multiple slides and a lazy river.

But, that's not all. The unusual house also has six staircases, and several secret tunnels and hidden passages, and its own chapel.

If I had an extra $20 million, this is the kind of place I might just call my own. Since I don't, I keep dreaming as you check out the photo gallery of this English estate in the U.S.A.

Wow! This $20M Estate Has Ferris Wheel, Bowling Alley, Water Park This mansion, listed for $20 million, comes with some unusual amenities including a Ferris wheel, a bowling alley, a water park, and more. This place is amazing! Look at the photos.

This Might Be the Most Affordable Single Home In Ocean City

Magnificent Jersey Shore Home is Most Expensive Sold in 2021 Take a look at the most expensive house sold this year at the Jersey shore.