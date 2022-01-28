Wow! $20M Estate Has a Ferris Wheel, Bowling Alley & Water Park
Are you ready to do some dream house shopping? How about a little English estate dreaming?
A mansion listed for $20 million in Missouri comes with some unusual amenities including a Ferris wheel, a bowling alley, a water park, and more.
This place is amazing! Okay, so your probably not going to move to suburban St. Louis to live in it, but you can certainly take a look at the photos and dream.
This 20,000-square foot home includes horse stables, a sports and event venue, Ferris wheel, bowling alley, theater, video game arcade, and a water park that features multiple slides and a lazy river.
But, that's not all. The unusual house also has six staircases, and several secret tunnels and hidden passages, and its own chapel.
If I had an extra $20 million, this is the kind of place I might just call my own. Since I don't, I keep dreaming as you check out the photo gallery of this English estate in the U.S.A.