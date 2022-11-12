A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good.

Get our free mobile app

It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.

Within the past several months, shoppers have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence shut down...

Kmart in Avenel NJ closing - Photo: Google Maps Kmart in Avenel NJ closing - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A few supermarkets have closed and numerous mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs -- and let's not even begin to count the number of restaurants that have gone under.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Even a few Wawa locations have closed.

Wawa at 12th and Market Streets in Philadelphia PA is closing due to high crime in the city - Photo: Google Maps Wawa at 12th and Market Streets in Philadelphia PA is closing due to high crime in the city - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Whether due to COVID, supply chain problems, labor shortages, or consumers changing their shopping habits, businesses big and small are frequently analyzing their plans. And such is the case for one long-standing business in Ocean County.

Closing after 105 years

Within the past few days, the owners of Borden's Stationery & Educational Resources on Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach have announced they are retiring and closing their store.

Borden's Stationery in Point Pleasant Beach NJ - Photo: Google Maps Borden's Stationery in Point Pleasant Beach NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Borden's sells a large variety of educational materials and office supplies.

The store itself has been around for 105 years while the current owners have been running the business for 32, per a post on their Facebook page.

To move all of its remaining inventory, the store is selling everything at 15 percent off.

Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed