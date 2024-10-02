Yes, Lady Who Got Engaged in Atlantic City Bar – You’re the A**hole!

It was the talk of Facebook Tuesday night.

A woman posted on an Atlantic City Facebook group page that her boyfriend proposed to her at Tony's Baltimore Grill - and she was butt-hurt about the way that Tony's bartender treated her.

It appears the post has been removed—but not before yours truly read the original post and the dozens of entertaining responses.

This was epic Facebook chatter!

Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash loading...

Couple gets engaged at Atlantic City Bar/Restaurant

There's a section of Reddit that's entitled "Am I the A**hole?" This exchange could very well have happened there.

Here's what the author posted:

She said she was from out of town, and Tony's Baltimore Grill was a favorite hangout for she and her boyfriend when they were in town.

On their most recent visit, her boyfriend proposed marriage to her in the establishment.

She went on to say how offended she was at the reaction she received - particularly from the bartender.

Somehow, the woman got the idea that she could request the security video from inside the restaurant, and the bartender could easily access it and hand it over to the woman.

When the bartender said it wasn't possible - she said his response was "Call the cops" if she wanted to see the footage.

She then asked for the owner's phone number so she could call and talk to him directly.

When that request was denied, she proceeded to video the bartender and call him the biggest jerk ever.

She was then surprised when they were asked to leave!

She was taken aback that she couldn't easily get a copy of the security video - and she tried to justify her actions by saying they had "tipped the bartender pretty well" - she had given him a $20 bill for their $13 charge.

Get our free mobile app

Tony's Baltimore Grill, Atlantic City Google Maps loading...

Responses were right on point

Most of the responses to the woman's post were great.

Most said she was out of line demanding security video from inside the business - that's usually not something that's easy to do.

It was also suggested that if she wanted footage of her engagement, maybe the couple should have hired their own videographer.

"No one saw him propose", the woman complained.

Yes, she did seem a little entitled. Maybe she watches to much TV to think that anyone can snap their fingers and get access to security tapes.

Finally, she also lamented how the bartender poked fun at the couple's engagement saying something to the extent of "it will never last."

What do you want for a $7 tip lady? Yes, you are the A**hole.

(By the way, for me, this just adds to the legend of Tony's Baltimore Grill! It's a great place for a beer and pizza! Find out more about that here.)

SOURCE: Facebook

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly