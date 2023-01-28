An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food.

By now, your party plans are probably coming together quite nicely. Or at least you think they are.

✔️ You got chips and dip

✔️ Maybe a veggie tray

✔️ Beer

✔️ More chips and dip

✔️ More beer

That part is pretty easy.

Beer, blue sky Thinkstock loading...

But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.

Get our free mobile app

One word: hoagies.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

A hoagie (or sub, depending on where you are in South Jersey) might just be one of the most perfect foods for football, however, where to get one might be a little more challenging. After all, you don't want just any hoagie -- you need to kick it up a notch.

Luckily, we've done all of the work for you.

Here are over 30 of the absolute best places in South Jersey where you can get a legendary, delicious, amazing hoagie for the game.

Tip: call ahead! These places are likely already very busy with orders.

Over 30 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!