Yuck! Locals List Worst Things Shoobies Have Done at the Jersey Shore

Summertime is here and that means those of us in South Jersey will be welcoming with open arms all of our friends and relatives from neighboring states.

For the next several weeks, our beaches and boardwalks will be jammed along with our roads and parking lots.

And while we want those spending some time relaxing at the Jersey Shore to have lots of fun (spend lots of money) and enjoy all that our state has to offer (spend lots of money), we have one request.

Please stop pooping on our beaches and in the ocean.

No, seriously. Enough with the poop.

I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and I stumbled upon a Shoobies group that is all about us locals opining about our friends from Pennsylvania and New York (and you too, Delaware). There, someone asked what the worst thing was that you have ever seen a shoobie do at the beach.

Needless to say, the replies were voluminous. And a lot of them involved poop (think of that the next time you're digging for seashells).

Scroll through this list of what locals from South Jersey have seen shoobies do down the shore.

And if you are a shoobie, how about not doing these things this summer? Ok? Ok. Thank you.

16 Awful Things South Jersey Locals Have Witnessed Shoobies Do Down the Shore

