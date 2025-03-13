How to Know If You’re a South Jersey Local or Just a Shoobie

You're living the South Jersey life - but, are you doing it as a local or as a Shoobie?

People will tell you that "Shoobie" is not a derogatory term and has no negative connotation.

Those people, of course, are lying.

LOL.

Welcome to South Jersey, if you're not one of our own, we might not like you very much.

Come on, I'm kidding.

Or am I?

What's a Shoobie?

The term Shoobie basically describes someone who vacations here or visits here, and is not a local.

The term goes back a long, long time ago when visitors to South Jersey beaches used to come on the train from Philadelphia, and they'd bring their lunch in shoeboxes. (Apparently there were no McDonald's, White House Subs, or Chitpotles...)

What is a South Jersey local?

Here in South Jersey, you're either a local or you're not.

So, what are you?

Does a local have to be someone who was born here and grew up here - or, is there a time-living-here requirement?

We asked folks in South Jersey for the definition of a local, and they did not disappoint!

"As long as your primary residence is actual South Jersey, not Cherry Hill, or Toms River, then you are a local. Vacationing here a few times a year doesn't make you a local." - William

"If you live here full-time you're a local. Having a second home here doesn't make you a local." - Angel

"Must be born and raised in South Jersey to be a local." - Carl

"You have to know where the Hub Cap Tree is located." - Gwen

"If you hate it here in the summer, you’re a local! (Or you're an angry chick who hates the traffic, and paying to park everywhere you go!)" - Jennifer

"You have to be born here otherwise you're a transplant." - Dawn

"Time doesn't matter as much as county...the lower the county, the higher the cred!" - Amy

Here's a diagram that was shared on social media. This is great!

What do you think makes someone a South Jersey local?

