10 Sign Your Brother-in-Law is a Shoobie

Here they come!

"They" are Shoobies, visitors from another galaxy. Or Pennsylvania.

The term "Shoobie" goes back to a time that the good people of Pennsylvania would visit The Shore, ahem - the beach.

They'd come on the train for the day, packing their lunches in shoe boxes. (There were no McDonald's or Manco and Manco's in those day.)

10 ways to spot a Shoobie

1. "We used to get a slice for a buck."

OK, let's start here: you're old. Things change. Prices of everything, including a slice of pizza, go up. It's a fact of life. Stop complaining. We don't need to hear about the "good ole' days.

2. Use the bike rack once a year.

Yeah, we get it. You like to ride bikes in a shore town. This is the one time a year you put the back rack on the car. Is it also the only time of the year that you actually ride a bike?

3. Bike rental.

If you're in Ocean City renting a bike, you're a Shoobie. I mean, come on, locals don't rent bikes.

4. Salt Life sticker on your SUV.

A Salt Life sticker with a PA plate? You are kidding, right?

5. Socks with sandals.

This goes back 100 years. Why are you STILL doing this?

6. Saltwater taffy buy the pound.

No local person buys saltwater taffy by the pound. What the heck are you doing with all that candy? Oh, wait, I know. You're scheduling your next dentists visit.

7. I love Wildwood hoodie.

Locals know Ocean City gear is cool. Anywhere else spells "Shoobie!"

8. Feeding the seagulls.

This can actually get your shot. They're flying rats, my friend. Wait, you're feeding them and taking selfies with them? You're a special kind of Pennsylvanian, aren't you?

9. Claps when the sun sets.

OMG! Really? It's Mother Nature, it's not your grand-kids' school musical!

10. Complains about beach tags and beach tag checkers.

Get with the program, pal.

Unsolicited tips for Shoobies

Drive faster.

Be nicer.

Tip better.

For the love of New Jersey, don't tell anyone, "I pay your salary."

