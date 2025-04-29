26 Things Shoobies Do To Tick Us Off

"Oh my God! Can you believe this guy? He's gotta be the worst Shoobie ever!" ~ Said at one time or another by almost every resident of Atlantic, Cape May, or Ocean Counties who lives within 10 miles of the ocean.

It's almost Shoobie season - here they come!

Photo by Brett Meliti on Unsplash Photo by Brett Meliti on Unsplash loading...

What is a Shoobie?

The term Shoobie goes back a long way. Back in the day, daytrippers from Pennsylvania would pay a visit to the South Jersey Shore.

They'd ride a train, hitch a ride on a bus, or ride with friends.

They'd bring their lunch in a shoebox. (There were no McDonald's, Manco and Manco Pizza, or Rita's Water Ice in those days.)

READ MORE: Differences Between a Shoobie and a Benny

Get our free mobile app

Photo by William Recinos on Unsplash Photo by William Recinos on Unsplash loading...

Things Shoobies do to tick us off

1. They're here. (Isn't that enough?)

2. Their driving. (Driving too slow, too fast, and everything in between)

3. They feed seagulls. (Those are nothing but flying rats.)

4. They're rude to waitresses. (No one puts Baby in a corner!)

5. They act entitled. ("We pay your salary!)

6. The black socks with the sandals thing. (It's been like 70 years with this one...)

7. Their faces - and bald heads - are always sunburned.

8. They are constantly wearing their 12-year-old Wildwood hoodie.

9. They have that "Salt Life" sticker on their SUV.

10. They still wear that puka-shell necklace they bought in 1977.

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash loading...

11. The music on the beach.

12. Their loud voices on the beach - and everywhere!

13. They set up their obnoxious tent three feet away from your beach blanket.

14. They complain about the ocean water. (Too cold, too hot, too green, too salty.)

15. They talk about how much everything has changed.

16. Digging the holes on the beach.

17. Leave trash behind on the beach - and everywhere else.

18. They're constantly eating funnel cake.

19. They can't follow the lanes of the Ocean City Boardwalk.

20. Oh, their parking skills!

21. They talk loudly on their cell phones. ("We're down the shore!")

22. Always on the lookout for free fudge samples.

23. Take selfies every minute of every day.

24. Takes video of the 4th of July fireworks. ("I got that one!")

25. They complain about the prices of everything.

26. They complain about beach tags.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood