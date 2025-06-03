It's kind of a yearly battle: Locals vs. Shoobies. We live here and have to deal with them. (Gee, can you guess which side I'm on?)

We asked local South Jersey year-round residents about the challenges they face as locals. They responded with both Shoobie-related things and non-Shoobie-related things.

READ MORE: Differences between a Shoobie and a Benny

Photo by Danielle-Claude Bélanger on Unsplash Photo by Danielle-Claude Bélanger on Unsplash loading...

Year-round challenges for South Jersey locals

Our respondents came up with some great responses in terms of all-the-time challenges that local South Jersey residents face. Here are some of the most popular answers:

1. High taxes. (New Jersey is still the most-taxed state, correct?)

2. High rent. (Especially true the closer to the Shore that you live.)

3. High energy bills! (You thought your heating bills were high - wait `til the air conditioning bills start rolling in.)

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Scott Young on Unsplash Photo by Scott Young on Unsplash loading...

Challenges during the summer season

1. Parking. If you want to park in a shore town - even if you live there - good luck! In the summer, it might take some creativity.

2. Parking Apps. They've really exploded over the last few years. One of the problems is that there isn't just one parking app that all the communities use - there are different ones. Do I need to download this one too?

3. Driving. Yes, it's difficult, challenging, and - at times - frightening!

4. Grocery Shopping. The weekends are often, well, overwhelming.

5. Rudeness. Some of the Shoobies need better manners.

Oh, one more: stop feeding the seagulls! They're flying rats!

South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants Nothing beats a meal along the water's edge during the summer in South Jersey. Here are my personal favorite places for a bite with a view, from the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal