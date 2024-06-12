10 Best Things Visitors Must See in Atlantic City

If you're visiting Atlantic City - welcome!

Maybe you're a local, looking to see Atlantic City through "new eyes", or you have visitors coming to town and you want to show them around. Let's go!

We've compiled a pretty good list of the best things to see and do in Atlantic City.

Do AC

Here are 10 "must-see" destinations in Atlantic City.

Have you done all of these?

General Views of New Jersey

1. Atlantic City Boardwalk

It's the most iconic wooden walkway in the world! A trail to the ocean, to the casinos, and all Atlantic City things.

It is a great place for people-watching and window shopping. Eating and entertainment too.

Don't miss the rolling chairs, the t-shirt shops, the mini-golf!

General Views of New Jersey

2. The Beach

You won't need beach tags in Atlantic City, and the beach is nice!

General Views of New Jersey

3. The Casinos

Even if you don't gamble, popping inside a casino or two is a must. This is where it happens!

Google Maps

4. Absecon Lighthouse

New Jersey's tallest lighthouse!

It's a place to catch some history, get some exercise, and snap some photos.

Miss America Nina Davuluri Take A Dip In The Atlantic Ocean After Being Crowned Miss America 2014

5. Boardwalk Hall

The historic building was the longtime home of Miss America - and some pretty iconic boxing matches, concerts, and other events.

Home to the world's largest pipe organ!

Bader Field

6. Bader Field

Although no longer an airport, it was one of the world's first airports. It opened in 1919.

Google Maps

7. Classic Restaurants

Some great history - and great food - can be found at some of Atlantic City's classic restaurants. The Knife and Fork, Doc's Oyster House, and Angelo's to name just a few.

Google Maps

8. Tanger Outlets

Originally called "The Walk", it's Atlantic City's outlet shopping destination.

Google Maps

9. Gardner's Basin

Home of the Atlantic City Aquarium - and a valuable piece of property that someone will eventually do something with!

Google Maps

10. The Atlantic City Convention Center

Just off the Atlantic City Expressway. If you want to hold a big event, this might be what you've been looking for.

