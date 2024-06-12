10 Best Things Visitors Must See in Atlantic City
If you're visiting Atlantic City - welcome!
Maybe you're a local, looking to see Atlantic City through "new eyes", or you have visitors coming to town and you want to show them around. Let's go!
We've compiled a pretty good list of the best things to see and do in Atlantic City.
Do AC
Here are 10 "must-see" destinations in Atlantic City.
Have you done all of these?
1. Atlantic City Boardwalk
It's the most iconic wooden walkway in the world! A trail to the ocean, to the casinos, and all Atlantic City things.
It is a great place for people-watching and window shopping. Eating and entertainment too.
Don't miss the rolling chairs, the t-shirt shops, the mini-golf!
2. The Beach
You won't need beach tags in Atlantic City, and the beach is nice!
3. The Casinos
Even if you don't gamble, popping inside a casino or two is a must. This is where it happens!
4. Absecon Lighthouse
New Jersey's tallest lighthouse!
It's a place to catch some history, get some exercise, and snap some photos.
5. Boardwalk Hall
The historic building was the longtime home of Miss America - and some pretty iconic boxing matches, concerts, and other events.
Home to the world's largest pipe organ!
6. Bader Field
Although no longer an airport, it was one of the world's first airports. It opened in 1919.
7. Classic Restaurants
Some great history - and great food - can be found at some of Atlantic City's classic restaurants. The Knife and Fork, Doc's Oyster House, and Angelo's to name just a few.
8. Tanger Outlets
Originally called "The Walk", it's Atlantic City's outlet shopping destination.
9. Gardner's Basin
Home of the Atlantic City Aquarium - and a valuable piece of property that someone will eventually do something with!
10. The Atlantic City Convention Center
Just off the Atlantic City Expressway. If you want to hold a big event, this might be what you've been looking for.
