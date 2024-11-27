10 Reasons Egg Harbor Township is Better Than Mays Landing

Egg Harbor Township is better thank Mays Landing. No doubt about it.

(Attention class: I'm using the term "Mays Landing" to mean all of Hamilton Township for this exercise. I know all of Hamilton Township isn't just Mays Landing - but, I don't care. I'm calling it as I see it. LOL)

The other day, my colleague Chris Coleman snapped a photo of a sign on Cates Road in EHT. The sign (pictured above said, "Slow down, This isn't EHT."

Savage. Completely savage.

I'm not going to delve into who's responsible - but, I'm going to respond.

Ten reasons EHT is better than Mays Landing

OK, Mays Landing, you asked for it!

1. Egg Harbor Township doesn't post traffic signs "calling out" other municipalities. We're better than that!

(Yes friends, I live in EHT!)

2. I live in Egg Harbor Township!

3. Egg Harbor Township has several more Wawa locations than Mays Landing. That should be enough to win right there!

4. EHT has more cell phone stores than Mays Landing.

5. EHT has more Dollar General Stores than Mays Landing. (At least we think we do. Those places are growing like weeds.)

5 more great reasons

6. Egg Harbor Township has a magical place called Storybook Land. Mays Landing has a closed-down race track.

7. Egg Harbor Township is closer to the beach and the ocean. Mays Landing is literally down the river.....

8. EHT has more golf courses than Mays Landing. (Of course, one is located on a freaking landfill, but...)

9. EHT has the Atlantic County Bikeway. Well, at least most of it. Some of it is in Mays Landing, but we have more!

10. Pickleball! Egg Harbor Township has both indoor and outdoor pickleball facilities. Mays Landing has a closed-down race track.

EHT Wins!

