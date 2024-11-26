Damn, that's cold.

Is one South Jersey municipality insinuating they are better at enforcing speed limits than another? It sure seems that way.

Our travels today take us to the border between Hamilton and Egg Harbor Townships ("EHT") in Atlantic County where the beginnings of a turf war (or at least a sign war) could be brewing.

Cates Road is a small street that runs between Reega/West Jersey Avenue and the Black Horse Pike; it's a street used by many to easily get from point A to point B. It's also a street that spans both municipalities — the northern part is in Hamilton Township while the other half is in Egg Harbor Township.

The issue is that Cates Road has a posted speed limit of 25 MPH (in both townships), which is often ignored.

To draw attention to the issue, within the past day or so, a sign has appeared on the Hamilton Township side of the line...

Funny police sign in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Funny police sign in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Is Hamilton Township saying they're better at enforcing the speed limit?

For starters, let's take this at face value: the sign is in Hamilton Township, so technically, and going by the literal words on the sign, it isn't in EHT.

But I don't think that's what they're trying to say. I think they're trying to imply that Hamilton Township really wants people to slow down — even at the expense of making EHT look bad.

Maybe "bad" isn't the right word to use, but clearly someone in Hamilton Township took a class in sarcasm and passed with flying colors.

Regardless, if the purpose of this sign was to draw attention to speeders on a residential street, it has done just that.

However, we can't help but wonder if someone from Egg Harbor Township will deploy a message board on the other side of the street with a message poking the bear just a bit...

