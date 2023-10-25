10 Reasons Mike Trout Should Be on the Cat Country Morning Show

The greatest player in Major League Baseball is from South Jersey.

His name is Mike Trout. He's from Millville. He plays for the Los Angeles Angels.

We want Mike Trout to appear on the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.

Get our free mobile app

We've wanted this for a long time.

Now is the perfect time, Mike! Let's go!

Here are the reasons Mike Trout show be on the show with us for one morning.

1. The Angels aren't in the World Series.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Angels Getty Images loading...

No offense, Mike, but your season has been over for quite some time. You've already had a lot of time off. This would be a nice break for you!

2. Mike Trout is from Millville!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Heck, it's right around the corner from our studios, in Northfield, New Jersey.

Well, 29 miles. In Mike Trout relative distance, it's like 17 Mike Trout homes runs away!

We know Mike will spend some time in the off season back home, so, why not swing by?

3. Mike can do the weather on Cat Country!

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash Photo by NOAA on Unsplash loading...

We know Mike Trout is a big fan of weather. For his visit, we'll lock our own meteorologist Dan Zarrow in his office, and let Mike Trout take over!

4. Mike Trout can give us inside commentary on the World Series.

83rd MLB All-Star Game Getty Images loading...

It's the Diamondbacks versus the Rangers. Someone like Mike can actually make us here in South Jersey care!

5. Mike Trout is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Mike can talk football with us. Heck, we can even go toss a ball around in the hallway!

6. I'll let Mike Trout sit in my chair.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash loading...

No one sits in my comfy chair - ever. Mike Trout can sit in my chair.

7. We'll feed Mike Trout!

Mike likes chicken wings and pizza! We'll have chicken wings and pizza in the studio!

8. Mike Trout has a kid!

We can talk about Beckham. Or not. Up to Mike!

9. Mike Trout likes country music.

Luke Combs Live from Arizona Financial Theatre for SiriusXM and Pandora in Phoenix, AZ Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

We play country music! We'll let Mike pick out all the music we play!

10. Mike Trout is building a golf course in Vineland with Tiger Woods!



We can talk golf all morning long! Mike can use my personal indoor driving range we had built next to our studio!

(He can also bring be a lifetime pass to is gold course. If he wants to, of course.)

Mike Trout, let us know!

(If you're not Mike, we know you know him. Kindly sees that he gets this. Thanks!)

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them