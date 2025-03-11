10 Reasons South Jersey People Hate North Jersey People

Isn't it time South Jersey became our own state?

South Jersey people don't like North Jersey - we never have and we never will.

How many times has Governor Murphy declared a "weather emergency" for the entire state - and South Jersey experiences no weather problems whatsoever?

Hey, Governor! That's not us! It's sunny here!

Where's the North Jersey / South Jersey border?

You may be reading this and wonder, "Where do South Jersey people stand on Central Jersey?"

Here's where we stand: we don't! Why? Because there is no Central Jersey! It doesn't exist! There's only South Jersey and North Jersey. The end.

Where's the North / South border?

No one really knows. It's probably further south than you would imagine. I like this:

Reasons South Jersey hates North Jersey

We asked some real live South Jersey folks what they thought of those from the North. They didn't hold back. Here are some of the most popular answers:

1. The North Jersey accent!

2. That North Jersey / New York attitude!

Says Lucinda, "Ignorant and entitled, acting badly, drunk and disorderly. No manners!"

3 Bad driving!

Arren from Salem says, "They can't drive!"

4. The way they, well, do everything!

According to Stacey, "It’s the way they walk, talk, and park their big fancy cars!"

5. The way they forget about us!

Brandon is from Vineland. He says, "Government and politicians forget about South Jersey!"

6. Their superior attitude!

Cheyl is from Ocean City, "The fact that they act like they're better than us!"

7. Their sports teams stink!

Steven is from Hammonton: " I hate the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, and Knicks!"

8. They wave with one finger!

Mark from Hammonton, "We wave with five fingers, they do it with one!"

9. They're directionally challenged!

Jess from Galloway: "I hate that they say they’re going down to the shore. It’s the beach! The shore is exit 90!"

10. It's not Tayor Ham! It's pork roll!

