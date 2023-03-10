10 Suggestions for Gwen Stefani to Do in Wildwood This Summer

Gwen Stefani, pop music star and wife of country star Blake Shelton could very well be headed to Wildwood, New Jersey this summer. We've come up with some things for Gwen to check out if she makes the trip.

You see, Stefani's husband Blake is a headliner for this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, June 15 - 18. He'll be spending one night on the Wildwood Beach - and we're thinking maybe Gwen will be tagging along.

The last time Shelton was in South Jersey, he played the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in the summer of 2018. On that trip, Gwen came along. She was actually spotted with her kids taking in some rides on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

So, maybe she'll make the trip this time!

10 Things Gwen Stefani Could Do in Wildwood This Summer.

1. She could perform as part of the same Barefoot Country Music Fest as Blake! Why not! We like all kids of music - and we've grown a liking for Gwen. If not her own set, maybe she can jump on stage with Blake for a duet or two. (If she doesn't want to take the stage, she can hang with our crew for the show. We can also use an extra intern!)

2. She can go to the Wildwood Beach! Who isn't a fan of the widest beach in the world! If she brings along her kids, they'll have an awesome time!

3. She could visit Morey's Piers! She likes the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Morey's is like 10 times the fun, right?

4. She can walk the Wildwood Boardwalk. Grab a slice of pizza, a couple hermit crabs for the kids, and maybe a freshly printed knock-off Blake Shelton tshirt!

5. Waterpark! Splash Zone sounds like a full day of fun!

6. She can do a Wawa run to the DooWop style Wawa. (Yeah to us, it's just another Wawa - but she doesn't have Wawa's near here home. She'll be in heaven!)

7. She can ride the Tram Car! Who knows, maybe they'll even let her shout out, "Watch the Tram Car Please!"

8. Take her dogs to the Wildwood Dog Beach! Hey, when in Rome, right?

9. Play miniature golf! It's the official sport of Wildwood!

10. Hang out at Mudhen Brewing Company. That's what we'd do if we had time to kill in Wildwood!

