You already know that the Wildwoods are a fun, family place, but the area is also a great place for couples, too.

Yes, love can be in the air in Wildwood, New Jersey!

Here are 10 ways the Wildwoods can spice up your love life.

1. Thinking about tying the knot? Check out the Wildwoods Spring Wedding Expo, Sunday, March 19th at the Wildwoods Convention Center. It's the largest free wedding information event in South Jersey. It's everything you wanted to know about weddings! Find out more and register for the event here.

2. Take your love to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood! It's a four day concert event on the beach in Wildwood with headliners Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and dozens more! Get tickets for Barefoot Fest here.

3. Enjoy a sunrise on the huge Wildwood beach! The sun comes up early, making for a memorable morning.

4. Stay overnight in the Wildwoods in one of the 8,000 hotel and motel rooms, or in one of the over 3,000 vacation rentals!

5. Enjoy "Couples Beach Therapy" with a walk along the five miles of free beaches in the Wildwoods. Share some beach activities including surfing, jet skiing, kayaking, swimming and more!

6. Walk hand-in-hand and enjoy 38 clocks of the boardwalk! Amusement parks, water parks, shops, arcades, and more await you!

7. Have a romantic dinner! Enjoy one of the hundreds of restaurants on the boardwalk and off. From seafood, to steak, fine dining to casual, you'll find unlimited choices to eat in the Wildwoods!

8. Enjoy some of the slower-paced Wildwoods landmarks, like the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. It's the most historic structure on the five-mile beach. Explore the lighthouse and the surrounding gardens.

9. Visit the scenic Sunset Lake - and, yes, take in a brilliant sunset. Even enjoy a romantic dinner.

10. Explore the Wildwoods on a bicycle! Rent a tandem bike and pedal together. There are lots of options near and off the boardwalk.

Here are a couple bonus ways:

11. Visit one of the popular breweries or distilleries that now dot the island. Enjoy beautiful views and a locally produced adult beverage.

12. Get married in Wildwood! Say "I do" to a Wildwoods destination wedding. From a romantic ceremony on the beach to small intimate venues to the large Convention Center, Wildwood can accommodate your perfect wedding!

Thinking romance? Consider the Wildwoods!

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town.