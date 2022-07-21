$10,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at Wawa in Gloucester County, NJ
Whoa! Now, THIS is the kind of Wawa run we all deserve. A lottery player at one Gloucester County, NJ Wawa store recently bought a ticket worth $10K!
The lucrative Mega Millions ticket reportedly matched 4/5 white balls drawn, as well as the Gold Mega Ball in the Friday, July 15th drawing of the New Jersey Lottery, according to Patch.com.
Curious if YOU might be that ticketholder? Here's a recap of the winning numbers: 08, 20, 26, 53 and 64; Gold Mega Ball was 15; Megaplier Multiplier was 05, NJLottery.com reports.
The ticket was purchased at the Wawa on the corner of Greentree Road and Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, Washington Township.
The New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions jackpot rolls up to $530 million ahead of the Tuesday, July 19th drawing. Good luck!