Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help with locating two missing boys.

The Washington Township Police Department says the pair, ages 11 and 14, are from the Birches West development.

Errol Reynolds, age 14

Errol Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva Errol Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

Cameron Reynolds, age 11

Cameron Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva Cameron Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: Teen identified as homicide victim in Williamstown

Both were last seen Friday afternoon around 3:00 in the Birches West area.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 256-1212.