11, 14-year-old boys reported missing in Gloucester County, NJ

11, 14-year-old boys reported missing in Gloucester County, NJ

Missing person in New Jersey - Photo: WPGG/Canva

Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help with locating two missing boys.

The Washington Township Police Department says the pair, ages 11 and 14, are from the Birches West development.

  • Errol Reynolds, age 14
Errol Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva
loading...
  • Cameron Reynolds, age 11
Cameron Reynolds reported missing in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva
loading...

Both were last seen Friday afternoon around 3:00 in the Birches West area.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 256-1212.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Filed Under: AC Facebook
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3