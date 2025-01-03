11, 14-year-old boys reported missing in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help with locating two missing boys.
The Washington Township Police Department says the pair, ages 11 and 14, are from the Birches West development.
- Errol Reynolds, age 14
- Cameron Reynolds, age 11
Both were last seen Friday afternoon around 3:00 in the Birches West area.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 256-1212.