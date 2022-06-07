A landmark restaurant and bar at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a century has announced that it has closed for good.

Word was recently posted online that The Merion Inn on Decatur Street in downtown Cape May will not be reopening this summer.

A post on their Facebook page simply says,

It is with deep sadness to let you know that the Merion Inn will not be opening this season. The building in which we called home for many, many years has been sold to new owners, who will carry out their own vision.

A deep history

The history of The Merion Inn can be traced back to 1885 when it opened as "a fine marine boarding villa." By 1900, food and drinks were being served there. In 1906, "Andrew Zillinger, chief steward of the Merion Cricket Club on Philadelphia's Main Line, purchased the inn...and changed its name to The Merion."

The Merion Inn on Decatur Street in Cape May NJ has permanently closed - Photo: Google Maps

Rumors

According to wildwoodvideoarchive.com, the future of The Merion Inn started to look a little bleak earlier this year. They say rumors began circulating as early as February that their lease on the building at 106 Decatur Street wasn't going to be renewed.

Coming soon

However, it may not be all bad news for folks who enjoy eating and drinking just steps from the ocean in America's oldest seaside resort.

cookecapemay.com reports The Cricket Club will be opening at that address this summer, featuring "Cape May’s newest concept in contemporary American flair."

The Cricket Club will be under the ownership of the Kulkowitz Family, which owns The Mad Batter in town, which is right behind the former Merion Inn.

