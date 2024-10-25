12 big NJ Lottery winners in 7 days — a look at who won what where

It's been a pretty good week for lottery players here in the great Garden State.

Over the past seven days, a dozen people have hit big jackpots ranging from $10,000 to over $430,000.

Some of these winners were from national games like Powerball, others were New Jersey-based draw games, and quite a few were the result of scratch-off tickets.

From Friday, October 18th, through Thursday, October 24th, here's where you should have purchased your New Jersey Lottery tickets...

Meanwhile, should you be the next big lottery jackpot winner, you'll want to carefully go through these steps as you figure out what to do with your money. While you might think hitting it big is easy, it can be anything but...

