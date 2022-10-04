Somebody in Ocean County is going to be able to buy a lot of candy corn for Halloween.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold at a pharmacy for the Monday, October 3rd, drawing.

One lucky ticket purchased at HC Good Neighbor Pharmacy at 1071 Route 37 in Toms River matched all five numbers drawn, making that ticket worth $123,825.

The winning numbers were 07, 14, 29, 34, and 37; the XTRA number was 03.

For selling the winning ticket, the pharmacy will receive $2,000, which can also buy a significant amount of candy corn.

