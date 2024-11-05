14 New Jersey Lottery players just won $1 million or more — here’s where

I don't know about you, but I get excited when I win $10 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Given my track record of winning lottery jackpots, that's a big deal.

However, 14 other people in the state can define "big deal" much better since they recently won at least a million bucks.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery released a list of big jackpot winners for the third quarter of this year (July, August, and September) and over a dozen people won jackpots ranging from one to four million dollars.

In total, those 14 folks won a total of nearly $19.9 million, before taxes, of course.

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

We'll run down a list of where those big winning lottery tickets were sold, but first, remember that lottery officials are still waiting for the person who won the state's largest jackpot to come forward.

On March 26th of this year, one lucky person hit the big Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion. That ticket was sold at ShopRite on Route 66 in Neptune, Monmouth County.

As of November, that person has yet to claim the money and they have one year to do so.

14 New Jersey Lottery winners of $1M or more from this summer 14 people won $1 million or more playing various New Jersey Lottery games in July, August, and September 2024. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Boost Your Chances: The Best NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Games These are the NJ Lottery scratch-off tickets with the most remaining prizes. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

Big New Jersey Lottery winners 2024, Wawa in North Wildwood NJ, 6-12 Convenience Store in Marlboro NJ, Basics Food Mart in Union NJ, 7-11 in Little Falls NJ, Variedades Ecualatinas in Newark NJ, R&J Fuel in Edison NJ, Krauszer's Food Mart in Saddle Brook NJ, ShopRite of Ewing NJ, ZT Convenience Store in Prospect Park NJ, ShopRite in Williamstown NJ, ShopRite in Bernardsville NJ, ShopRite of Belmar NJ, Family Food Mart in Hackettstown NJ, Laurel Market in Hazlet NJ