666 was lucky! Someone won $666,000 playing the lottery in NJ just before Halloween

New Jersey Lottery Winner WPGG - Photo: TSM Illustration

What are the odds of "666" appearing in a lottery jackpot during Halloween week? Pretty good, apparently.

One person in New Jersey doesn't have to worry about the cost of Halloween candy this year as they won over $666,000 playing the lottery this week.

The number "666," of course, has quite a mystique surrounding it, mainly recognized as a symbol for the Antichrist or, alternatively, the devil. Coincidence or not, "666" appearing this week as we celebrate Halloween is a little weird.

Anyway, officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket hit all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Tuesday, October 29th, winning a $666,481 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 07, 09, 30, 38, and 45; the XTRA number was 02 and the Bullseye number was 38.

Airport Bar & Liquors of Hazlet on Route 36 in Monmouth County NJ - Photo: Google Maps
That lucky ticket was sold at Airport Bar & Liquors of Hazlet on Route 36 in Monmouth County. That bar will receive a $2,000 bonus for their efforts.

