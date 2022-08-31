There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond.

Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.

Writer Peter Genovese says the list was made based on tradition, atmosphere, history, service and food among other factors.

There are so many great local establishments, with these 15 standing out, but feel free to add your favorites if you choose.

First up at No. 28, its Ship' N Shore Bar in Wilwood. I've never been here, so I can't really comment, but I've heard great things.

Wildwood and North Wildwood are packed with bars, but the Ship’N Shore, which from the outside looks like just another house on the block, stands out for its cozy, pleasantly divey atmosphere.

The article lists great food, including homemade pot pies on the weekends.

At No. 26 on the list is a Margate institution, Robert's Place.

”Laid back since way back" is the slogan at Robert’s Place, a cash-only locals hangout with atmosphere and great wings going for it.

Robert's is known for their wings, but it also has amazing clams casino, pizza, ribs, and dinners.

What Robert's is to Margate, Charlie's is to Somers Point, a meeting place for friends.

The wings are a must. The menu also includes burgers, pasta, ribs, seafood, and more.

“At the Shore since ‘44′’ is their slogan and wings is what they're known for by the locals, but burgers, ribs, seafood and more are also featured on the menu.

No. 23 is an Atlantic City tradition, The Irish Pub. Located on St. James Place, the Irish Pub is a locals favorite that locals visit time and time again.

No other Shore bar is as steeped in history as the Irish Pub. A speakeasy during Prohibition, later a favorite haunt of Joe DiMaggio and other celebs, the Irish Pub is an A.C. icon.

The Irish Pub is a spot pretty much every local has been to at some point (likely at 2am), for a night out in Atlantic City.

Down in Cape May is bar No. 19, The Rusty Nail and Beach Shack

The Rusty Nail, which began as a famed surf bar dating to the ‘70s, is now a family-friendly oasis with sand, umbrella-topped tables and fire pits.

The Rusty Nail is really a cool place, with great food and even a cool place to spend the night!

Also in Cape May is the Ugly Mug, which landed at No. 17 on the list.

Any bar that hosts the United States Frothing Championships deserves to be on this list. The annual event is held in September at the Ugly Mug.

The Ugly Mug is a great spot you can visit while walking the Washington Street mall.

Back in Atlantic City is bar No. 17, Back Bay Ale House.

The two-story restaurant/bar, with its views of Absecon Inlet, remains a relative secret outside AC.

Back Bay has some great drinks, served in Mason jars, food and views of the inlet in Atlantic City's Gardner's Basin.

Maybe the coolest views on the list came in at No. 12, The Vue at the Claridge.

It’s all about the view at the Vue, Atlantic City’s only rooftop bar and restaurant. It’s on the 23rd floor of the Claridge, probably the most famous AC hotel in the 1940s and ‘50s.

If you haven't seent he views at the Vue, you're missing out!

No. 10 is Crabby Jack's in Somers Point, a cool tiki bar outside of The very popular Crab Trap.

Avoid the crowds and get a spectacular view in the process by heading to Crabby Jack’s, a tiki bar behind the Crab Trap.

While you wait for a table at the Crab Trab, take a seat at the bar and look at the bay over to Ocean City.

Back in Atlantic City is No. 9, The Ducktown Tavern.

The Heart Attack burger, one of 19 burgers on the bar’s menu, is not for the faint of heart, stomach, or anything else.

Many locals know the Ducktown as a late night spot, but it's a great meeting place for dinner, or drinks before your favorite show or concert.

No. 8 on the list is Mott's Creek in Galloway.

The rustic, rambling bar is a happy haven for locals, fishermen, bikers and folks just aiming to get away from it all. The view is of grass, water and sky, the kind of beautiful, spare emptiness typical of bayfront towns from New Gretna south.

The article includes their impressive menu, which features gator bites, poke bowl salad, wings, burgers, and clams and oysters on the half shell.

Back down in Cape May, is No. 7, The C-View Inn.

There are about a dozen drafts, and frosted mugs, but the food’s the standout here. Get the juicy prime rib sandwich, or the garlic wings, with the special sauce, kept behind the bar.

I've heard nothing but good things about the C-View, including from Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson, who is a frequent guest when he is in town.

In the Top 5 is Sirens Bar & Grill in Atlantic City.

The well-under-the-radar Sirens is located at Kammermans Marina, on the other side of Gardners Basin from Back Bay Ale House.“If you’re lost, you’ve found us!” the website helpfully says.

If you haven't been to this spot, you a seriously missing out. The Food, drinks and fun are great, but the atmosphere is tough to match anywhere in the area.

Over in Strathmere is No. 4 on the list, Twisties on the Bay.

Al Capone used to hang out here — what more do you need to know? Twisties was once known as the Strathmere Inn Cafe and may have operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition.

The food stands out, with the char-grilled pork chops, prime rib sandwich, maple cinnamon French fries and twisted scallops are all highly recommended by the article.

Finally the highest ranked bar on the list from our area is the Boat Bar at The Oyster Creek in Leeds Point, which comes in at No. 2 on the list.

Located minutes from Smithville, the inn offers a breathtaking panorama of marsh, water and sky. Have your first drink on the outside deck, then grab a seat at the boat bar. Yes, it’s a real boat.

There are 15 of the best 33 bars at the Jersey Shore.

Did your favorite bar make the list? If not, who belongs on the list and what's your favorite?

Let me know!