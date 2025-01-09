15 Reasons Drones Are Flying Over New Jersey (Humor)

They're still out there!

Reports of people seeing drones flying over them in New Jersey keep coming in.

On social media people continue posting photos of drones. (I don't know what people are trying to accomplish by posting the photos, do you?)

Here's why drones are flying over the Garden State

I've come up with some humorous reasons the drones are flying over.

1. They're scoping out new locations for Wawa, Trader Joe's, and Panera Bread.

2. The drones are trying to figure out your daily habits. They want to know you're every move.

3. The drones are trying to steal your identity! Keep your driver's license hidden at all times!

4. DoorDash will soon offer drone deliveries in your area. They are performing test flights. (YAY!)

5. Your parents are just trying to keep an eye on you.

6. The drones are scaring away the seagulls! (YAY!)

7. The drones are guarding and protecting people's beach chairs. (It's never too early to stake out your place in the sand!)

8. The drones are all filming you for a new reality-based show, "What Really Happens in New Jersey!"

9. The drones are working for the highway department, mapping potholes. (No wonder they're so busy!)

10. They're trying to find the best gardens in New Jersey!

11. The drones are the first wave of the alien invasion. They're scoping things out and sending info to the mother ship. The full-scale invasion starts next Tuesday.

12. The drones are from the state of Georgia! They're trying to figure out our complicated jug-handle system.

13. The drones are part of the upcoming New Jersey Civil War - North vs. South! (By the way, Central Jersey does not exist.)

14. They're looking for Bigfoot, mountain lions, and the Jersey Devil.

15. They're transporting people! Check this out:

