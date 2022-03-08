Police in Atlantic City are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old local girl.

UPDATE: Fahaja has been located and is home safe.

Police say Fahaja Williams was last seen Monday at about 7 am on Chalfonte Avenue in Atlantic City.

Williams is described by police as "an African American female, 5'5" and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Fahaja was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, sky blue and yellow sweatpants with smiley faces, and brown Uggs boots."

If you can help the police with here location, you're urged to contact the Atlantic City Police's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can also text information anonymously to tip411. Begin your text with ACPD.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

