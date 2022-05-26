Authorities in Cumberland County say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping plaza, around 11:45 AM Thursday for the report of a gunshot victim.

From that address, an unidentified teen was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he died from his injuries.

Webb-McRae's office says they do not believe this was a random act and the victim knew the person or people involved in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 579-1431 or the Vineland Police Department at (856) 460-0805. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the ccpo.tips website.

