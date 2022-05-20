15-Year-Old With Loaded Gun at Ocean Acres Park Nabbed By Stafford Twp Cops
Thanks to a tip from a concerned resident, Stafford Township Police were able to track down a 15-year-old boy with a loaded gun and a folding knife at a local neighborhood park.
Police say that Wednesday evening they were notified about someone at the park - dressed in all black clothing with white shoes was at the park, displaying a handgun.
When police arrived at Ocean Acres Park, they found the boy, who had loaded, black Beretta 9MM handgun and a folding knife. He was arrested and charged with 2nd & 4th-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
Because of the boy's age, police have not released his name.
The incident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: Stafford Township NJ Police Department.