15-Year-Old With Loaded Gun at Ocean Acres Park Nabbed By Stafford Twp Cops

15-Year-Old With Loaded Gun at Ocean Acres Park Nabbed By Stafford Twp Cops

Google Maps

Thanks to a tip from a concerned resident, Stafford Township Police were able to track down a 15-year-old boy with a loaded gun and a folding knife at a local neighborhood park.

Police say that Wednesday evening they were notified about someone at the park - dressed in all black clothing with white shoes was at the park, displaying a handgun.

When police arrived at Ocean Acres Park, they found the boy, who had loaded, black Beretta 9MM handgun and a folding knife. He was arrested and charged with 2nd & 4th-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

Google Maps
loading...

Because of the boy's age, police have not released his name.

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Stafford Township NJ Police Department.

15 Restaurants You Want To Eat At This Summer In Ocean County

Here's What Makes Ocean City So Special

You told us about the place or thing that makes Ocean City, NJ special to you
Filed Under: Arrested, Gun, Police, Stafford Township
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top