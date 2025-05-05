Don't be afraid of the loud planes in the sky at night this month.

If you live in Atlantic County, especially near Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing, or even Galloway, you may notice the sound of roaring jets over your house after the sun sets during the month of May. Those that have lived here for a while will know EXACTLY what they are, but if you're new here, you might be wondering what's going on.

First of all, don't freak out. The noise is part of the 177th Fighter Wing's yearly training exercise. The 177th Fighter Wing is based right in Egg Harbor Township and is a part of the NJ Air National Guard. They're right at the Atlantic City International Airport.

The 177th Fighter Wing has announced on social media that they'll be conducting night drills from May 5 through May 23rd.

Loud Planes Over South Jersey

Yes, they're loud. It can be unsettling at night when everything is usually so quiet. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, though. 177th conducts night flying drills like this every single year. It usually happens sometime in the spring or early summer.

These drills help the pilots practice critical nighttime operations they (God forbid) may need to perform in real-world emergency situations.

Night Flight Drills Are Essential

It's so important to keep in mind just how important air defense is for this region, especially because we're so close to the coastline. Pilots have to be ready to respond in all conditions at any given time. Yes, that includes in the dead of night.

Training under these conditions helps to ensure the team is ready for anything.

Local Airmen Hard At Work

There's nothing for you to worry about. There's no emergency, therefore no need to call 911 like so many people did when all those drones were spotted hovering over New Jersey a few months ago. It will all be over before Memorial Day Weekend.

You can keep up with the 177th's updates on their Facebook page HERE.

