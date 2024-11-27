As the saying goes, if you see something, say something.

And for residents and business owners in Atlantic City who did just that, they are already seeing quality-of-life improvements in parts of their neighborhoods.

The Atlantic City Police Department says over the past several weeks, their officers have been deployed to the areas of Florida, Bellevue, and Texas Avenues and as a result, 19 people were arrested.

From those arrests, authorities seized the following items,

2 guns

195 individual bags of heroin

More than 117 grams of cocaine

5 grams of methamphetamine

11 ecstasy pills

Prescription pills

Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Officers also issued multiple motor vehicle summons and towed several vehicles including an illegal dirt bike.

During the operation, officers interrupted several narcotics transactions, one active fight, and potentially prevented a shooting incident. During surveillance, officers observed a male on a dirt bike riding on Florida Avenue several times. Two males that were loitering in the area retrieved handguns. Officers quickly intervened and were able to arrest both males, recover the handguns, and also seized the dirt bike and issued summons to the rider.

As always, anyone with information about illegal activities in the city can reach out to the Atlantic City Police Department by calling (609) 347-5766.