19 Year-Old Manahawkin Man Killed in Motorcycle and Van Crash

An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of the 19-year-old motorcycle rider.

Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 pm Wednesday, on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue.

Police say their investigation revealed the following:

"A Dodge Ram van, operated by Max Serrao, 28 years old of Manahawkin, NJ was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. While Serrao was traveling on Hilliard Boulevard, a Honda motorcycle, operated by Dylan Destefano, 19 years old of Manahawkin, NJ was traveling in the opposite direction and entered Serrao’s lane of travel."

Police say the result was "Destefano crashed into the front end of Serrao’s van."

Destefano was rushed to Southern Ocean Medical Center but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department.

