2 Bike Riders Wanted in Vineland, NJ, For Eluding Police

2 Bike Riders Wanted in Vineland, NJ, For Eluding Police

Police in Vineland are asking for your help identifying two bike riders - Photo: Vineland Police Department / TSM Illustration

Police in Vineland are asking for your help identifying two bike riders.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the duo was driving on Landis Avenue Saturday when they eluded law enforcement.

If you recognize either of them, you are asked to reach out to Sgt. Selby at JSelby@VinelandCity.org.

Police in Vineland are asking for your help identifying two bike riders - Photo: Vineland Police Department / TSM Illustration
loading...

Police suggest,

If you were one of the riders, you are encouraged to stop by the Police Department.

Additional video surveillance is being gathered and reviewed by officers.

Look inside: stunning beach house on 63rd St. in Avalon for sale at $15.7M

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals

If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.
Filed Under: Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Vineland, Vineland NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3