Police in Vineland are asking for your help identifying two bike riders.

Officials say the duo was driving on Landis Avenue Saturday when they eluded law enforcement.

If you recognize either of them, you are asked to reach out to Sgt. Selby at JSelby@VinelandCity.org.

Police suggest,

If you were one of the riders, you are encouraged to stop by the Police Department.

Additional video surveillance is being gathered and reviewed by officers.

