Authorities in Cumberland County say two men now potentially face decades in prison in connection to the stray bullet killing of a 9-year-old girl in 2018.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Michael Elliot and 23-year-old Zahmere McKoy, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree reckless manslaughter.

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 17, 2018, in Bridgeton when 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo was struck and killed by a bullet that ripped through a bedroom wall of her home on Church Street.

Elliot and McKoy, along with Leroy Frazier and Charles Gamble, were charged with the girl's death.

Frazier was convicted in 2020 on charges of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 42 years in state prison.

Gamble pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter prior to the commencement of a trial this past August and is pending

sentencing; he faces up to 15 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Elliot and McKoy. Both face up to 30 years in state prison.

