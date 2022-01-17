Two people lost their lives in an early morning crash Sunday in Westampton Twp., Burlington County.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. along Route 628, 6abc.com reports. Police are investigating what led up to a silver BMW sedan's collision with a box truck that ultimately resulted in the death of the driver and a passenger.

After smashing into the back of the box truck, that was reportedly exiting a driveway at the time of the crash, the driver of the BMW appeared to have lost control of the vehicle before hitting a telephone pole.

24-year-old Tyshaun Carter, of Mt. Holly, who was behind the wheel of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was 53-year-old Christopher Blackmon, of Browns Mills.

Two others in the crumpled BMW survived, according to 6abc.com. The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

Anyone with information related to this accident is asked to call Westampton Twp. Police at 609-267-3000.

