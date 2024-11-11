2 people fishing in South Jersey find possible military ordnance

Cherry Hill NJ Police Department - Photo: Cherry Hill Police Dept / WPGG/TSM Illustration

Two people fishing in Camden County over the weekend have quite a story to tell about what they caught out of the Cooper River.

Was it a big fish? Nope. It was a possible military ordnance.

Cooper River surprise in Cherry Hill

The Cherry Hill Police Department says at about 12:30 Saturday afternoon, two people magnet fishing along the river pulled an apparent "old military style projectile" out of the water that had been "submerged for a lengthy period of time."

  • The goal of magnet fishing is to catch something valuable or interesting, but instead of fish, you're searching for metal objects like old coins, bicycles, firearms, and other items that have been lost or discarded in the water. (Source: amazingmagnets.com)

They immediately contacted authorities who blocked off the area until the Camden County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad safely removed the device.

Cooper River in Cherry Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps
No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared by 4:00 that afternoon.

What you should do

As always, if you encounter an unknown or potentially hazardous item, it's better to be safe than sorry; contact your local police department.

