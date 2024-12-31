Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted for allegedly assaulting a man late Sunday night.

The Absecon Police Department says the incident happened around 9:00 in the parking lot of a motel between Turner Avenue and The Home Depot on Route 30.

According to officers, the victim was lured to the location to meet an acquaintance. There, he was approached by two men, pepper sprayed, and assaulted while his wallet was stolen.

The accused are described as white men, approximately 20 to 30 years of age.

US Route 30 in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (609) 641-0667. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by calling (609) 652-1234.