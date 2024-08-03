Three men from Philadelphia have been arrested in connection to two women who were found brutally shot in the head early Thursday morning.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Gregg Page has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and associated weapons offenses.

Two other men allegedly associated with Page, brothers 30-year-old Ryan Schenck and 27-year-old Ramir Schenck, were both charged with hindering apprehension.

According to authorities, just before 4:45 early Thursday morning, August 1st, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of North Maine Avenue and the Boardwalk for a report of two women with severe injuries.

At the scene, two women were found along the jetty — 29-year-old Kamille Stewart of Pleasantville was conscious with multiple wounds; she was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment.

A second woman, 32-year-old Carley Elbert of Sewell, was unconscious and unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Body Found on Jetty in Atlantic City NJ

A preliminary investigation revealed that both women were shot in the head. The official cause and manner of Elbert's death are pending an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials say an investigation led detectives to Philadelphia that same day where the three suspects were located and taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic City and Philadelphia Police Departments, and the FBI.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.