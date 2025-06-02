Galloway Township Police say a 20-year-old woman died after being struck by a car as she walked on the White Horse Pike early Monday morning.

Police have not identified the victim, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Fatal accident Monday morning on the White Horse Pike

Galloway Township Police say the accident happened just after 5am on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) near Damson Avenue.

Police say a car driven by Jennifel Andujarnunez, 31, of Absecon was westbound on the White Horse Pike when she struck the woman who was walking on the roadway. The victim died at the scene. The driver, Andujamunez, was not injured. She was the only person in her vehicle.

The roadway was closed for about four hours for the police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward. If you saw the accident, you're urged to call Patrolman Stewart at 609-652-3705x5107. No other information has been made available.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police

