21 Favorite Places for Fresh and Yummy Donuts in South Jersey

Wait. Is it donuts or doughnuts?

According to Time.com, doughnuts is the "official" spelling, while "donuts" is the Americanized version, thanks in part to the rise of Dunkin' Donuts - which, interestingly enough, has pretty much dropped donuts from its name.

We asked South Jersey folks about their favorite local doughnut places, and they responded with a bunch of great places - many, I will say, I've been to myself.

Looking at this list, I come to one conclusion: Bridgeton, in Cumberland County, is something akin to the Doughnut Capital of New Jersey. There are some great places to grab some treats in this city!

Let's go, here's our list, in no particular order (Caution: some of these in shore towns are seasonal only):

Frog Hollow Bakery, Route 50 in Ocean View.

Kohlers Bakery, Dune Drive in Avalon.

Amish Market in Williamstown.

Fractured Prune in North Wildwood, and Sea Isle City.

Chester's Bakery, Route 9 in Somers Point. (Tiffany says their Boston Creme is her favorite.)

Century Bakery, North Pearl Street in Bridgeton.

Browns Restaurant, on the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

Jim Main's Bakery and Pizza Main Street in Vineland.

Terrigno's Bakery, North Pearl Street in Bridgeton.

Waretown Bakery, Route 9 in Waretown.

Duck Donuts, Sea Isle City and Avalon. (Jamie recommends the chocolate iced with bacon!)

Amish Market in Bridgeton.

Mama Bunt's Donut Company in Sewell. (Judy says try the Birthday Cake Donut!)

14th Street Bakery in Ocean City.

Marvel's Bakery in Beach Haven Terrace.

Maryanne Pasty Shoppe, 44th Street in Sea Isle City.

Smithville Bakery and Coffee Shop in Historic Seaville.

Nauti Donuts, Asbury Avenue in Ocean City.

Crust N Crumbs Bakery, Main Road in Vineland.

Dot's Pastry Shop, Asbury Avenue in Ocean City.

Minos Bakery, Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.

Is there anything better than a big old donut?

