22 More Random South Jersey Pictures I Discovered On an Old Cell Phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?

And for that matter, have you ever thought about all of the old phones that you've had over the years?

All of those phones with all of those pictures are an amazing archive of things that either no longer exist or have changed over the years.

Even better, if you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone(s) to a cloud or some other type of storage device so you don't have to attempt to find a charger that you haven't seen in a decade.

Last year, I went through my cloud and found nearly three dozen old South Jersey pictures (those are below) and that was a ton of fun. So, the other night, I decided to do it again.

If you remember the Shore Mall, the race track in Mays Landing, and any number of old businesses, this is for you.

I should point out that as someone who works for this radio station, we're constantly taking pictures of all kinds of stuff. While your phone might be full of pictures of your family and the most recent thing you ordered at a restaurant, I have pictures of bizarre and random things that a lot of people would probably have never taken a picture of.

22 More Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.