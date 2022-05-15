A 22-year-old Camden County police officer was killed in a motorcycle accident in Cherry Hill Thursday.

Officer Daniel Adler was just sworn into the Camden County Police Department as full-time officer on March 18th after previously working for the department as a part-time class II officer, according to NJ.com.

Camden County Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said in a statement,

The tragic loss of Officer Adler has been devastating to our officers, agency and the entire city. He was a dedicated police officer with a bright future in front of him. As an organization we will continue to support his family in this unimaginable period of time and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

The accident occurred on County Route 561 according to Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen.

