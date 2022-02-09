When it comes to finding excellent pizza in South Jersey, listen to the locals. We take our pizza VERY seriously. To celebrate National Pizza Day, you helped us put together a list of pizza places you swear by.

From Bruni's in Hammonton to Bim's in Millville, Carluccio's in Northfield to Calabria's in Absecon, you expressed some serious passion about where you love to get your pizza on.

Get our free mobile app

Heather's Picks:

Before we jump into our list below, I've got to personally shout out to a couple of pizza places that deserve some attention. Gallery Pizza in Erial (the best broccoli cheese pizza I've ever had, been eating it since I was 10), Little Italy in Northfield (it tastes just like it WAS made in Italy), and Mannino's in Pitman (so thin and crispy and so many different pies to choose from).

There's nothing left to say now but, MANGIA!

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash loading...

The Best Pizza Places in South Jersey Looking for pizza in South Jersey? We compiled a list of the best places to grab a slice or a pie in the area, according to locals.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.