24-year-old man shot in Vineland, NJ; suspect wanted

Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Cumberland County.

The Vineland Police Department says at about 6:30 Saturday evening, February 1st, their officers were called to the 1200 block of Ashwood Court for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

24-year-old man shot on the 1200 block of Ashwood Ct in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps 24-year-old man shot on the 1200 block of Ashwood Ct in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Christopher Fixler with the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111 or via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips .