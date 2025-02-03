24-year-old man shot in Vineland, NJ; suspect wanted
Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Cumberland County.
The Vineland Police Department says at about 6:30 Saturday evening, February 1st, their officers were called to the 1200 block of Ashwood Court for a report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Christopher Fixler with the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111 or via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips .
