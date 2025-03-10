26 Things to Do in Atlantic City Before You Die

Yes, I love Atlantic City!

If you open up your eyes and are willing to try new things, there are a lot of cool and fun things to do in Atlantic City.

I've put together of some things to do, whether your a local or a visitor.

Miss America Nina Davuluri Take A Dip In The Atlantic Ocean After Being Crowned Miss America 2014 Getty Images loading...

Do Atlantic City

Some of these activities involve food. Hey, I love to eat! Lots of great places to eat and drink in Atlantic City, so let's get started!

1. Eat at Angelo's Faimount Tavern.

It's one of the first food places you'll see as you come off the Expressway in Atlantic City.

At Angelo's you get the "old Atlantic City vibe" - and you get great food. Every time!

2. Walk on the Atlantic CIty Boardwalk.

It's the world's oldest and longest. This IS Atlantic City!

3. Go to a sporting event or concert at Boardwalk Hall.

This historic building has played host to so many events, including many Miss America pageants, boxing matches, basketball and hockey games, indoor auto races and more.

Did you know some they used to play indoor college football at Boardwalk Hall?

NBA Exhibition Charity Getty Images loading...

4. Visit Ocean Casino Resort.

Atlantic City's newest casino just keeps getting better. A true resort with lots to do and see.

5. Play a few hands of blackjack, or drop some money in a slot machine.

Remember, gambling built Atlantic City! (Or did it destroy it???)

6. Experience happy hour at Vic and Anthony's Steakhouse at the Golden Nugget.

The bar area is small, but the staff is knowledgeable and friendly, and the crabcake is out of this world!

Stay for dinner in the classic steakhouse, or go around the corner and dine at The Chart House - with wonderful views.

7. See The Hook Show by Spiegelworld at Caesar's Casino.

This adult show is must-see. You'll have a rollicking good time. Oh, grab dinner at Spiegleworld's Superfrico restuarant before the show, and make it a complete night out.

JK JK loading...

8. Spend a summer day on the Atlantic City's beach.

Spread out in the hot sand, and dip a toe or two in the ocean. "Hey, this beach is pretty nice!"

9. Stroll through The Quarter at the Tropicana.

Find some fun choices for dining, hanging out, or just people watching.

Struggling Casino Industry Drags Atlantic City's Economy Down Getty Images loading...

10. Visit Little Water Distillery.

In an age of beer breweries, try something different. Little Water is the first and only legal distillery in Atlantic City. Their spirits are available in-house and and numerous locations throughout the region.

If you're unsure of what drink to order, I recommend The Joe Kelly!

11. Ride The Wheel.

The big observation wheel, right on the beach. Great views, great times!

12. Have dinner at Doc's Oyster House.

It's on everyone's bucket list! Enjoy a great meal and see Atlantic City's movers and shakers under one roof!

13. Visit the Atlantic City World War I Memorial.

You may have passed it a thousand times, but stop, get out of your car and check it out. It's over 100 years old, and sits on Albany Avenue as you enter the city.

14. Take the kids to Island Waterpark.

It's Atlantic City's own indoor water park, located at the Showboat.

15. Take a ride on a boat with Atlantic City Cruises.

Sightseeing or party boat - your choice. We have this fun thing called the ocean, you should really check it out!

16. Visit Gardner's Basin.

It's a great must-see area of Atlantic City. Outdoor dining at the Back Bay Ale House in the summer, can't be beat.

17. Take a tour of the Absecon Lighthouse.

Walk up a lot of steps and hear about some great history, too!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

18, Get a sub at White House Subs.

Great foods and Atlantic City memorabilia await you at this Atlantic City landmark.

19. Do some shopping at the Atlantic City Outlets.

Technically called Tanger Outlets. The Bass Pro Shop is calling your name!

20. Visit the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

If you're a rock n roll aficionado, there's something cool and exciting to see at every turn. Besides the casinos, restaurants, and "stuff", it's literally a mini-museum.

21. Take the kids to Dave and Busters.

You promised Dad!

22. Have a beer at Tennessee Beer Hall

Some people have been trying to invest in Atlantic City, especially in and around Tennessee Avenue. Check it out!

23. See a parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

A parade not on a street? You bet! One of the most unique parade places in the world.

The best? The St Patrick's Day Parade.

The one we miss the most? The Miss America Parade.

Miss America 2018 - Show Me Your Shoes Parade Donald Kravitz loading...

24. Have a beer and pizza at Tony's Baltimore Grill.

This is Atlantic City history. Old school. Great pizza!

JK JK loading...

25. Hit some other great bars like The Irish Pub and Ducktown Tavern.

26. Hit some drives (and grab some drinks) at Top Golf at Ocean Casino Resort.

