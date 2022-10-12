29 Great South Jersey Restaurants To Go for a Birthday Dinner

Happy Birthday to You!

It's your birthday, so let's go out for a nice dinner at a special restaurant.

Of course, the question is: Where are you going to go to celebrate?

We asked local residents via Facebook for some restaurant ideas and they came up with a bunch!

In no particular order are some of the great suggestions we received:

Tuckahoe Inn in Marmora (suggested by James Snyder)

Primal in Cape May (Scott Supplee)

Valenzano Winery in Shamong (Larry Caplan)

Franklinville Inn (Nicole Curnutte)

Maplewood in Mays Landing (Linda Pantone)

Steve and Cookies By the Bay in Margate (Cindy Buczynski)

The Crab Trap in Somers Point (Jessica Kellner)

Longhorn Steakhouse in Mays Landing (Joan Henry)

Harborview Restaurant in Cape May (Sarah Champion)

Tomatoes in Margate (Matt Loughlin)

Ebbitt Room in Cape May (Matt Laughlin)

Chart House in Atlantic City (Rebecca Wilson)

La Cucina in Northfield (Rebecca Wilson)

Il Mulino in Atlantic City (Rebecca Wilson)

Council Oak in Atlantic City (Rebecca Wilson)

Angelo's in Atlantic City (Charlotte Kay)

Nino's in Cape May Court House (Charlotte Kay)

Cafe 2528 (Samantha from Linwood)

Outlaw's Burger Bar and Creamery in Vineland (Michelle, who says, "It doesn't have to be fancy to be special!"

LB1 in Egg Harbor Township (Moe Larned)

A Touch of Italy in EHT (Linzi Sabatini)

Lobster House in Cape May (Larry Strickland Sr.)

Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point (Skip Martin)

Sugar Hill in Mays Landing (Alan Carmen)

Panicos Bistro in West Cape May (Courtney Krych)

Doc's Oyster House in Atlantic City (Chrissy Vespertino)

Sophia's in Margate (Helen Ginis)

Menz Restaurant in Rio Grande (Barbara Sheets)

Knife and Fork in Atlantic City (Mary Tomasello)

Thanks all for the great recommendations!

