3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey.
Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County.
Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, with a red Power Ball number 13. The Power Play was 3X.
The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
Acme at 175 Route 70 in Medford.
7-Eleven at 316 Cuthbert Blvd. in Westmont.
Wine Center of Manchester at 1023 Route 70 West in Manchester.
Congratulations to the winners! The next Powerball jackpot, valued at approximately $1,200,000,000, will be drawn Wednesday, November 2nd!
