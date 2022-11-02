The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey.

Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County.

Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, with a red Power Ball number 13. The Power Play was 3X.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Acme at 175 Route 70 in Medford.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7-Eleven at 316 Cuthbert Blvd. in Westmont.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Wine Center of Manchester at 1023 Route 70 West in Manchester.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Congratulations to the winners! The next Powerball jackpot, valued at approximately $1,200,000,000, will be drawn Wednesday, November 2nd!

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery!

All the Stars in 'Dumb Money' Filming in New Jersey A 2021 stock market scandal is the focus of a new movie filming in New Jersey. These are the big names the project has brought to the Garden State.