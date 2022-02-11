3 Jailed on Drugs Charges After Traffic Stop in Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ
Police in Little Egg Harbor Township say it began with a motor vehicle stop and ended up with three people in jail on drug charges.
Police say they first stopped the vehicle just after 1:30 pm on Thursday, February 4th n Mystic Shores Boulevard near Mathistown Road.
Police say they quickly realized it was a probable drug investigation.
Police did a search of the vehicle and the occupants that yielded " quantities of suspect heroin and suboxone sublingual films." Here's who was arrested:
"Justin M. Oneill, 22, of Little Egg Harbor was arrested and issued a summons charging him with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Possess CDS; Trevor S. Frank,30, of Tuckerton, was arrested and issued a summons charging him with Possession of CDS, Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Possess CDS; and Antonio T. Clements, 36, of Little Egg Harbor was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Conspiracy to Possess CDS, as well as multiple motor vehicle violations."
Police report that all three men were taken to the Ocean County Jail.
Little Egg Harbor Township Police have issued these disclaimers: