3 Jailed on Drugs Charges After Traffic Stop in Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ

Police in Little Egg Harbor Township say it began with a motor vehicle stop and ended up with three people in jail on drug charges.

Police say they first stopped the vehicle just after 1:30 pm on Thursday, February 4th n Mystic Shores Boulevard near Mathistown Road.

Police say they quickly realized it was a probable drug investigation.

Police did a search of the vehicle and the occupants that yielded " quantities of suspect heroin and suboxone sublingual films." Here's who was arrested:

"Justin M. Oneill, 22, of Little Egg Harbor was arrested and issued a summons charging him with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Possess CDS; Trevor S. Frank,30, of Tuckerton, was arrested and issued a summons charging him with Possession of CDS, Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Possess CDS; and Antonio T. Clements, 36, of Little Egg Harbor was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Conspiracy to Possess CDS, as well as multiple motor vehicle violations."

Police report that all three men were taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Little Egg Harbor Township Police have issued these disclaimers:

"Anyone with information relating to the unlawful possession or distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the Little Egg Harbor, NJ area are requested to contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit at (609)296-3666 Ext 178. All sources of information are kept strictly confidential.

Those in need of substance abuse assistance can call (848) 224-4897 to speak with Bright Harbor Healthcare ( https://brightharbor.org/substance-abuse-services/ ), a non-profit organization specializing in substance abuse assistance; or a substance abuse provider of your choice. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department is a participating BLUE HOPE agency. BLUE HOPE is a collaborative initiative designed to save lives. Any resident suffering from substance abuse can come to the police department and be linked directly to a licensed provider/agency for evaluation and assistance."

