3 Teens Hit By Vehicle in Glassboro, NJ; Driver Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Glassboro say a fight at an apartment complex ended with three teenagers being hit by a vehicle and the driver is now facing attempted murder charges.
The scene unfolded around 4:30 Monday afternoon at the Hollybush Apartments off of New Street.
Officers were called to the scene for a report of a large fight.
As they arrived, officials say a driver, identified by NJ.com as 20-year-old Mikayla Rodriguez-Green of Pilesgrove, who was involved in the fight, began to leave, however, she intentionally drove toward a crowd of teens, hitting three of them, ages 13, 15, and 16.
Those teenagers, who were not involved in the altercation, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Rodriguez-Green allegedly attempted to flee but was quickly stopped by police and arrested.
She has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and numerous traffic violations.
Rodriguez-Green is currently being held in the Salem County Jail.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.