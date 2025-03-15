Authorities in Camden County are asking for help as they continue to search for three missing teenagers who have gone missing since this past Tuesday.

Justin Santiago from Camden, NJ, missing

15-year-old Justin Santiago from the Lanning Square neighborhood of Camden was reported missing early Saturday from his home on the 700 block of Pine Street.

Hispanic male

5’ 9”

150 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Justin Santiago from Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and blue and silver Asics sneakers. Police say he is known to frequent the Lanning Square and Bergen Square neighborhoods.

Yaseem Matthews of Camden, NJ, missing

Around lunchtime Friday, 17-year-old Yaseem Matthews from the Parkside section of Camden was reported missing. He lives on the 1400 block of Princess Avenue.

Black male

5’ 6”

130 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Yaseem Matthews of Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

He is known to frequent the Centerville, Parkside, and Fairview sections of Camden.

Sa’Niya Williams from Camden, NJ, missing

The Camden County Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Sa’Niya Williams from the unit block of North Dudley Street in East Camden.

Black female

5’ 8”

125 pounds

Brown eyes

Blonde hair

Sa'Niya Williams from Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

Police say she was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, and white Crocs. She is known to frequent Broadway, Whitman Park, Fairview, and Centerville.

Help Camden County Police

Anyone with information on any of these missing teenagers is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.