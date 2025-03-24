Sure, hoagies are great, but sometimes you just want to take a bite out of a delicious, REAL Philly cheesesteak. Luckily for those of us here in New Jersey, there are plenty of places to find some of the juiciest, most satisfying cheesesteaks from Philadelphia and beyond.

Of course, throughout the region it's common knowledge that Philly isn't the only place you'll find a real, tried and true cheesesteak.

Get our free mobile app

South Jersey has some wonderful cheesesteak spots:

-Pete's in Egg Harbor Township (Atlantic County) makes a great steak sandwich.

-Whit or Whitout off of Route 45 in Woodbury has some really great cheesesteaks.

-Donkey's Place in Camden might be the best sandwich you'll find anywhere in the region.

Plenty of places in the area serve up some of the most delicious cheesesteaks you'll find anywhere. However, that can all be ruined in an instant if you start messing with the recipe.

If you're someone that enjoys toppings on your cheesesteak, that's all well and good as long as you don't break the toppings rule. There are only two acceptable cheesesteak toppings. Think you can guess what they are?

Philly Cheesesteak Thinkstock loading...

NEVER Put These Toppings On A Cheesesteak

Fried onions and mushrooms are the only two acceptable toppings on a true Philly cheesesteak. I'll even allow caramelized green peppers for some fun and pizzazz.

What you're not allowed to do is take a Philly cheesesteak and add lettuce, tomato, and raw onion. That's exactly how you ruin a perfectly delicious cheesesteak and turn it into something completely unrecognizable. Don't call it a "cheesesteak hoagie," either. It's just a chopped steak hoagie, at that point. A true cheesesteak doesn't have those toppings on it.



via GIPHY

My favorite spot for steaks in the city is Dalessandro's in Roxborough. While they do have a cheesesteak hoagie on the menu, I've never ordered one. For National Cheesesteak Day, can you stick to the traditional toppings, please? Thanks so much!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!